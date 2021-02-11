Globe myBusiness Provides Digital Solutions to Empower Businesses in the Next Normal

Businesses have suffered great losses and struggled to stay afloat as the COVID-19 pandemic continues. Those without a digital presence were doubly challenged to operate in a market overrun by competitors with an already established audience.

Given these challenges, Globe myBusiness is helping businesses power through this next normal. Globe offers tried-and-tested digital solutions, an impressive, reliable network, and empowering learning events—all of which are aimed at helping build stronger and better businesses this 2021.

Digital solutions offered by Globe include a range of broadband and mobile plans. Businesses heavily relying on broadband internet can avail of Globe’s Unli Internet Plan priced at only Php 1899. Get unlimited data of up to 30Mbps, a free Konsulta MD license for 12 months, and a freebie choice of either a Microsoft 365 license or a Google Workspace license for one year. The installation fee for this plan is also waived.

Business owners with heavy data and call usage can also avail of Globe’s mobile plan Php 1499. This plan includes unlimited calls and SMS to all networks, up to 32Gb of mobile data, and a free Konsulta MD license for 12 months. Globe is also handing out a BPLO special offer where business owners can simply present their 2021 Business Permit up until February 28 to get up to Php 1000 Gcash Credit.

Apart from digital solutions that can help maintain online presence, business owners can fully rely on Globe’s new, improved network.

Approximately 80 percent of Metro Manila can now experience 5G outdoor coverage. Efforts are underway to expand Globe’s 5G footprint in other key cities in the country, such as Davao and Cebu. Currently, Cebu is at 61 percent coverage whereas Davao is at 60 percent coverage. This continuous and vigorous build by Globe enables

Globe’s 5G network boasts a more stable connection fit for video conferencing, which is useful for today’s work-from-home setup. It also offers a faster download and upload speed for smoother online collaboration, and conduct simultaneous data transfer with very minimal lag. The 5G signal can also support more devices in the business IT infrastructure.

Business owners in areas of Pampanga, Laguna, and Batangas can also expect improved data experience as Globe continues to upgrade its 3G network to 4G or LTE technology. This ensures that customers get better quality of SMS, data, and call services as well. Rest assured with Globe’s wider, bigger, and better network, business runs smoothly without worry.

More than Globe’s network and digital solutions, the company prides itself in being a partner to Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs). Webinars are readily offered to overcoming adversities, adapting, and rising above the challenges in the next normal. In fact, Globe recently held a webinar last January 26 entitled “Business Registration Made Easy,” which served as a guide for SMEs on the benefits and steps of registering their business.

Though the next normal is not without challenges, Globe remains a reliable partner and trusted digital solutions provider for businesses across the country.

To know more about Globe’s exclusive offers for registered business owners, visit https://www.globe.com.ph/business/sme/bplo-offers.html.