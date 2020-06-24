Globe myBusiness prepares SMEs: ‘Para Sa Bagong Bukas’

By Caesar Vallejos, OPEN FOR BUSINESS

Aptly themed “Para Sa Bagong Bukas”, Globe’s Saludo SME, prepares the Small and Medium Enterprises to embrace the new normal. A double entendre, the theme could mean ‘a new tomorrow’ and ‘open anew.’ Saludo SME was launched in 2019 and in this year’s edition, Globe myBusiness salutes “SMEs who have remained open or planning to get back on their feet” amidst the global pandemic.

The COVID-19 pandemic which prompted the declaration of Enhanced Community Quarantine (ECQ) has affected Philippine SMEs that comprise 99% of the country’s enterprise population.

The Filipino SMEs, according to Globe myBusiness are the real heroes. “The Saludo SMEs campaign aims to honor and pay tribute to SMEs: their passion and successes, contribution to the nation, and now, very timely, their resilience and recovery from the COVID-19 crisis.”

Business owners in various industries from hotels and travel agencies were badly hit by the impact of the coronavirus, especially those who have not prepared for the use of technology as a key thrust in their business continuity strategies.

Saludo SME is a project that highlights the adaption of technology in business operations through various digital solutions that make SMEs equipped and connected.

A special edition of the online Business Consultation Caravan will be conducted on June 25 :to help MSMEs adjust and navigate through new ways to do business in the new normal” that will be highlighted by the messages of Jaime Augusto Zobel de Ayala and Ernest Cu. This exclusive caravan will also include one-on-one consultations with industry experts on how to continue their businesses despite the economic downturns brought by COVID 19. SMEs can click on this link to register: bit.ly/2Y8Y65u.

The highlights of the Business Consultation Caravan will be aired in OPEN FOR BUSINESS, the business show of Eagle Broadcasting Corporation on Saturday and Sunday, 5PM (June 27 and 28).