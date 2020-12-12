Globe myBusiness holds online thanksgiving to honor MSME journey

Due to the pandemic, MSMEs have experienced dwindling sales and closures, both permanent and temporary. According to the Philippine Enterprise Survey conducted by Asian Development Bank, most MSMEs have run out of cash and savings, and may have postponed or cancelled their corporate parties or holiday bonuses to save money.

With the COVID-19 crisis, MSMEs are very mindful of their cash flow to ensure the survival of their business.

Expressing its understanding of the needs of MSMEs in their journey in these tough times, Globe myBusiness will be celebrating the hard work and perseverance of SMEs in surviving the pandemic with meaningful holiday perks and rewards.

To honor the partnership with MSMEs, a concert event for Globe myBusiness customers and their employees will happen on December 12, from 7PM-9PM at the Globe myBusiness Facebook Page with performances from Gloc-9, Glaiza de Castro, Rocksteddy and BINI.

It will also showcase stories of how Filipino SMEs are generous despite the tough times featuring their ‘Malasakit’ video stories.

From an informal survey conducted by Globe mybusiness, 52% of its customers say that they will not have year-end parties due to budget constraints, logistical and safety concerns, and that their businesses are currently on hold.