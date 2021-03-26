Globe myBusiness fetes #Pinaypreneurs in Women’s Month

In celebration of International Women’s Month, Globe myBusiness conducted a series of activities that honor, inspire and empower women entrepreneurs that include social activation promotions and learning sessions for SMEs.

Globe myBusiness “celebrates the achievements of women-led SMEs, Filipina entrepreneurs, their visibility in the new future and taps inspirational SMEs that chose to innovate their business in spite of the uncertainties of 2020.”

SMEs were invited to be creative and post on their social media page their women-led business and create a caption on how their business inspires them and empowers other Filipina entrepreneurs.

#PinaypreneursPassionforDigital

“Pinaypreneurs have always been up to any challenge. Bearing the heart of resiliency, an intrinsic trait among Filipinos, they have shown how they can stand up, pivot their business, and bounce back even stronger and better. Digital used to be a man’s game, and Pinaypreneurs #ChoosetoChallenge this by showing that they have passion for digital too. Technology has played a vital role to the MSMEs this 2020 and our Pinaypreneurs made sure that they can be up to date when it comes to this too,” a statement said.

Globe myBusiness launched a social activation awareness on #PinayprenuersPassionforDigital from March 10 to 26 with winners receiving P 1,000 worth of GCash Credits.

Pinaypreneurs rise to the Digital Challenge

Globe myBusiness also offered a joint webinar with Strengthening Urban Resilience for Growth with Equity (SURGE), an economic development project of USAID, featuring women entrepreneurs and exporters last March 12.

The March 12 event explored how women entrepreneurs and women exporters built their negosyo better by choosing to adopt innovative digital tools and solutions today.

The ﬁre-side chat-style learning session showcased Globe myBusiness customers’ insights on how they became an entrepreneur, how they transitioned their business, and the importance of technology adoption and digital transformation in strengthening resiliency.

Ms. Eileen San Juan of Cagayan de Oro – Trade and Investment Promotion Center (Oro-TIPC), shared that they established the Ginama Entrepreneurial Center for Women that trains and mentors women MSMEs on new technical skills and digitals tools and technologies such as social media marketing and customer engagement and using online payment tools such as GCash and product delivery methods.

Through their GenSan Kaya Natin portal, Ms. Adelyn Yucamco, General Santos City Economic Management, and Cooperative Development Ofﬁce said that they are able to provide SMEs a localized digital channel to promote their products online.

Cathelyn Torremocha, OIC City Administrator of Tagbilaran City, shared how they organized “Tagbo sa Tagbi” a community of food producers selling local food products & delicacies via social media to buyers without the need for actual face-to-face transactions.

Ms. Willen Ma of Masuki Restaurant shared that the most important technology is the hardware — having a phone and computer which are the basic tools to get into the digital economy. Ms. Tab Abad of Harem Inc (Strip and Browhaus), on the other hand, emphasized software— the apps, social media, and creation of websites; as well as cashless transactions that make the sale simple; and taking advantage of available digital tools.

