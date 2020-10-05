Globe myBusiness ‘connects’ MSMEs in online business matching events

Globe myBusiness recently conducted CONNECT, the online business matching events to help MSMEs recover during the pandemic. The series of runs connected investors, enablers, suppliers, and potential customers online.

CONNECT is a platform to establish networking opportunities that help MSMEs bridge the gap between idea and action. Globe myBusiness, through its business solutions, aimed to make these business matching activities create partnerships between ecosystem enablers and MSMEs.

“This project was initially an offline event; however, given the COVID-19 pandemic, we have decided to move this to an online event,” the Globe myBusiness statement said.

The series of runs was conducted last July 15, 2020 (nationwide), September 1, 2020 (Visayas and Mindanao), and September 24, 2020 (North Luzon).

Participants included MSME business owners from the Supply Chain (Wholesale/Retail, Manufacturing, Logistics) and HoReCa (Hotels, Restaurants, Cafes) industries. “These businesses were hard-hit by the pandemic, which caused most of them to stop business operations. They know that they have to recover and save the business and help their employees.”

The main discussions during the business matching focused on digitizing, pivoting, and future-proofing business operations.

The CONNECT topics included the following: Post-COVID Business Strategies: What Consumer Trends to Expect to Adapt during the Pandemic, Taking your Business Online with eCommerce, Digital Marketing for Small Businesses; Innovations in Retail, e-Commerce and Logistics, Cashless Transactions, How to Source Goods Online for your Business, Innovations in Digital Marketing, Telehealth and Loyalty Marketing.