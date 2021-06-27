Globe Business kicks off tribute campaign for MSMEs

By Randy Bernardino

The COVID-19 pandemic has tested Micro-, Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises (MSMEs) to see if they are future-proof. Some businesses are struggling to survive, while others have shut their doors completely.

In spite of the unprecedented disruptions, small business owners have been resilient and resourceful to adapt to the changing times.

Globe Business salutes these efforts as it kicks off the campaign #SaludoSMEs with the theme “Tuloy Tayo.” This is in conjunction with the UN’s International MSME Day on June 27 and the Department of Trade and Industry’s National MSME Week in the second week of July.

Now in its third year, the #SaludoSMEs campaign commenced with a special message from Fernando Zobel de Ayala, President, and CEO of Ayala Corporation. “The #SaludoSMEs campaign honors and pays tribute to our small and medium entrepreneurs for a critical pillar of the country’s economy. This campaign celebrates the passions, successes, and contributions of our SMEs to the country,” he said.

Maridol Ylana, Strategy & Marketing Head of Globe Business MSME Group, explained the theme “Tuloy Tayo.” She said, “[It is] a message that aims to communicate hope and encouragement to MSMEs that life and businesses go on and that Globe Business is the partner who will help them uplift their businesses with innovations through digital solutions.”

Campaign Initiatives

Gail Guevara, Brand, Integration & Communications Head of Globe Business MSME Group stated that through the #SaludoSMEs campaign, Globe Business will take MSMEs to their next level by elevating and scaling their businesses.

The campaign initiatives include:

Digistore

An online live selling event featuring the products of small business owners and partner organizations, including the DTI Negosyo Center. The Digistore opens on July 9, 2021.

Best Digital Adoption Story

On social media, MSMEs can share how they pivoted their business during the pandemic. The winning stories will each win an SME showcase and Globe Business products. The promo mechanics will be announced on July 12, 2021.

Thematic film “Tuloy”

A heartwarming short story showcasing how an ice cream vendor digitally transformed his business during the pandemic.

Loyalty Program

Faith Salazar, Loyalty Manager of Globe Business MSME Group stated that Globe Business will launch its first loyalty program called “Globe Business Upstart.” Included in the program are free IT certifications, employee product training, MSME master classes, member gifts, business consultations, free product trials, networking events, referral programs, and co-branding campaigns.

The loyalty program will also include membership in the Ayala Enterprise Circle, which is part of the Ayala Group aimed to assist MSME business partners.

Ernest Cu, President & CEO of Globe Telecom, stated the campaign aims to salute the ability of MSMEs to adapt and move forward and to provide them with solutions to future-proof their businesses.

For more information on the #SaludoSMEs campaign, visit the Globe Business Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/globemybusiness, or check out the hashtags #SaludoSMEs, #SupportLocalSMEs, and #TuloyTayoSMEs.