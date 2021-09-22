Globe Business holds G Summit to support MSMEs



Many businesses continue to face the COVID-19 crisis head on, but others have succumbed to the pandemic by closing their doors and discontinuing their operations.

To help micro, small and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs), Globe Business recently held a conference, called G Summit, to educate how to future-proof their businesses.

Held on September 18, 2021, G Summit included various seminars, such as Leadership, Productivity & Remote Work, Practical Marketing, Technology & Digitalization, and Human Resources & People Engagement. The topics were meant to help businesses become more efficient and improve their operations, especially during these difficult times.

Globe Business invited different keynote speakers who are business owners themselves, like actor Marvin Agustin, who shared how he scaled his food business from home. Mr. Agustin discussed how important it is, all the more now in the new normal, to adopt updated methods in operating a business.

Keynote speaker Brian Solis, an independent analyst, anthropologist and award winning author, discussed how this is now the era of digital transformation, encouraging other entrepreneurs not to give up during the pandemic.

Other invited speakers shared useful information on new market trends, best business practices, and digital technology solutions.

DTI Undersecretary Blesila Lantayona commended companies like Globe for spearheading these initiatives. These seminars are a great help to MSMEs, who are trying to get back on their feet during the pandemic.

President and Chief Executive Officer of the Ayala Corporation Fernando Zobel de Ayala stated, “Entrepreneurs and MSMEs have always been a key pillar and partner for all of us at the Ayala Group. Our different companies continue to support and partner with businesses of all sizes.”

G Summit is a project under Globe Business’ #TuloyTayoSMEs Campaign. To learn more information, visit www.globe.com.ph