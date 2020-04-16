Global COVID-19 cases surpass 2 million; US still leads countries with most cases, deaths

(Eagle News) – The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases worldwide has surpassed 2 million, with coronavirus-related deaths at 136,908, according to data from the virus dashboard of the Johns Hopkins University (JHU) on Thursday, April 16.

The United States still topped the list of countries with the most number of COVID-19 cases at 637,716 out of the 3.24 million people tested for the virus. Deaths reported were at 30,826 with New York City being the epicenter recording at least 10,899 deaths.

Spain has 180,659 cases with 18,212 deaths, while Italy had 165,155 cases with 21,645 deaths.

Germany follows with 134,753 cases and 3,804 deaths. Next is France with 134,582 cases, but has more deaths at 17,188.

In the United Kingdom, confirmed cases reached 99,489 with 12,894 deaths.

Below are the other countries with confirmed cases numbering more than 10,000 cases based on data from the Johns Hopkins University as of 9:24 a.m. Thursday, April 16, 2020 (PST):

83,392 China

76,389 Iran

69,392 Turkey

33,573 Belgium

28,912 Brazil

28,316 Netherlands

28,253 Canada

26,336 Switzerland

24,490 Russia

18,091 Portugal

14,350 Austria

12,547 Ireland

12,501 Israel

12,370 India

11,927 Sweden

11,475 Peru

10,613 South Korea

There are 16 countries with COVID-19 cases less than 10,000 but more than 5,000, three of them coming from Southeast Asia, namely the Philippines, Indonesia and Malaysia. These are the 16 countries:

8,626 Japan

8,273 Chile

7,858 Ecuador

7,582 Poland

7,216 Romania

6,876 Denmark

6,798 Norway

6,440 Australia

6,383 Pakistan

6,301 Czechia

5,862 Saudi Arabia

5,847 Mexico

5,453 Philippines

5,365 United Arab Emirates

5,136 Indonesia

5,072 Malaysia

