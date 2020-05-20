Global coronavirus cases surpass 4.9 million, as COVID-19 deaths reach at least 323,333

US still the country with the most cases, deaths

Screensgrab of Johns Hopkins University virus dashboard on COVID-19 cases worldwide as of 12:32 p.m., May 20, 2020. (Courtesy Johns Hopkins University)

(Eagle News) – Global coronavirus cases have surpassed 4.9 million with the United States still the country with the most confirmed cases at more than 1.5 million, according to the latest tally from Johns Hopkins University virus dashboard.

The number of COVID-19 related deaths have also risen to 323,333 with the US still topping the list of countries with virus deaths at 91,921.

No vaccine has yet been developed for the disease, but a US biotech firm, Moderna, claimed there is promising early results for a vaccine candidate it is developing.

US reported a total of 1,528,568 confirmed COVID-19 cases. So far, it is the only country with more than a million virus cases.

Russia is second with almost 300,000 cases (299,941 cases); followed by Brazil with 271,885 cases; United Kingdom with 250,138 cases; and Spain with 232,037 cases.

Next is Italy with 232,037 cases; France with 180,933 cases; Germany with 177,778 cases; Turkey with 151,615 cases; and Iran with 124,603 cases, completing the top 10 countries in terms of number of cases.

At no. 11 is India with 106,886 cases, followed by Peru with 99,483 cases; China with 84,063 cases; Canada with 80,498 cases; and Saudi Arabia with 59,854 cases.

-Top 15 countries with the most COVID-19 deaths-

In terms of deaths, US still has the most COVID related deaths at 91,921, followed by UK with 35,422 deaths; Italy with 32,169 deaths; France with 28,025 deaths; Spain with 27,778 deaths; Brazil with 17,983 deaths; Belgium with 9,108 deaths; Germany with 8,081 deaths; Iran with 7,119 deaths; and Canada with 6,028 deaths.

At rank 11 in terms of deaths is Netherlands with 5,734 deaths, followed by Mexico with 5,666 deaths; China with 4,638 deaths; Turkey with 4,199 deaths; and Sweden with 3,743 deaths.

(Eagle News Service)