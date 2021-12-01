Glimpses: The Bonifacio Shrine in Manila in the eyes of today’s youth

The Bonifacio and the Katipunan Revolution Monument located at the Bonifacio Shrine in Ermita, Manila, near the Manila City Hall, is one of the major monuments that give tribute to the country’s Philippine revolutionary hero, Andres Bonifacio. This masterpiece sculpture of noted Filipino sculptor Eduardo Castrillo was unveiled in 1998.

The Bonifacio Shrine had a makeover and was rehabilitated upon orders of Manila City Mayor Francisco “Isko Moreno” Domagoso in July 2019. Upon inspection in July, Moreno said that the monument and shrine was not being given due respect and importance after he found human waste in the vicinity of the monument. He then ordered a massive clean-up and rehabilitation of the Bonifacio shrine.

Moreno also ordered the removal of vendors in the area, ordered the planting of various flowering plants and Bermuda grass. A central fountain was also placed in front of the Bonifacio monument .

Because of this continuous cleanup and removal of illegal vendors, the Bonifacio Shrine became a tourist attraction once again.

The city’s continuous cleanup and removal of illegal vendors made visible the bronze monument commemorating another Philippine hero Emilio Jacinto, one of the highest-ranking officers in the Philippine Revolution. His monument had been also obscured before the clean-up due to several years of neglect.

In February 2020, a musical dancing fountain was also installed in front of the monument, further beautifying the park which is now a favorite spot for visitors of Manila.

The

(With photos from youth contributors Zean Coniega and Carmie Hufano/New Era University-College of Communication/Eagle News Service)

(Eagle News Service)