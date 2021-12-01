Featured Photos: National, Life, Youth

Glimpses: The Bonifacio Shrine in Manila in the eyes of today’s youth

A glimpse of the monument of Andres Bonifacio at the Bonifacio shrine in Ermita, Manila. The Bonifacio and the Katipunan Revolution Monument was designed by Filipino sculptor Eduardo Castrillo and was unveiled in 1998 Photo by Zean Q. Coniega/ NEU-COC/ photo contributed to Eagle News Service
A curious boy looks up at Andres Bonifacio monument at the Bonifacio Shrine in Ermita, Manila. The Bonifacio and the Katipunan Revolution Monument was designed by Filipino sculptor Eduardo Castrillo and was unveiled in 1998 Photo by Zean Q. Coniega/ NEU-COC/ photo contributed to Eagle News Service
A woman takes a selfie in front of the Bonifacio and the Katipunan Revolution Monument a few days before the Bonifacio Day. This monument was designed by Filipino sculptor Eduardo Castrillo and was unveiled in 1998 Photo by Zean Q. Coniega/ NEU-COC/ photo contributed to Eagle News Service
A view from afar of the Bonifacio and the Katipunan Revolution Monument at the Bonifacio Shrine in Ermita, Manila, showing visitors taking selfies and photographs. The monument was designed by Filipino sculptor Eduardo Castrillo and was unveiled in 1998. (Photo by Zean Q. Coniega/ NEU-COC/ photo contributed to Eagle News Service)
A detail of the Bonifacio and the Katipunan Revolution Monument designed by Filipino sculptor Eduardo Castrillo and was unveiled in 1998 Photo by Zean Q. Coniega/ NEU-COC/ photo contributed to Eagle News Service
A detail of the Bonifacio and the Katipunan Revolution Monument designed by Filipino sculptor Eduardo Castrillo and was unveiled in 1998 Photo by Zean Q. Coniega/ NEU-COC/ photo contributed to Eagle News Service
A detail of the Bonifacio and the Katipunan Revolution Monument designed by Filipino sculptor Eduardo Castrillo and was unveiled in 1998 Photo by Zean Q. Coniega/ NEU-COC/ photo contributed to Eagle News Service
The marker at the Bonifacio and the Katipunan Revolution Monument located at the Bonifacio Shrine in Ermita, Manila. The monument was designed by Filipino sculptor Eduardo Castrillo and was unveiled in 1998 Photo by Zean Q. Coniega/ NEU-COC/ photo contributed to Eagle News Service
A view of the marker at the Bonifacio and the Katipunan Revolution Monument located at the Bonifacio Shrine in Ermita, Manila. The monument was designed by Filipino sculptor Eduardo Castrillo and was unveiled in 1998 Photo by Zean Q. Coniega/ NEU-COC/ photo contributed to Eagle News Service

The Bonifacio and the Katipunan Revolution Monument located at the Bonifacio Shrine in Ermita, Manila, near the Manila City Hall, is one of the major monuments that give tribute to the country’s Philippine revolutionary hero, Andres Bonifacio. This masterpiece sculpture of noted Filipino sculptor Eduardo Castrillo was unveiled in 1998.

The Bonifacio Shrine had a makeover and was rehabilitated upon orders of Manila City Mayor Francisco “Isko Moreno” Domagoso in July 2019. Upon inspection in July, Moreno said that the monument and shrine was not being given due respect and importance after he found human waste in the vicinity of the monument. He then ordered a massive clean-up and rehabilitation of the Bonifacio shrine.

Moreno also ordered the removal of vendors in the area, ordered the planting of various flowering plants and Bermuda grass. A central fountain was also placed in front of the Bonifacio monument .

Because of this continuous cleanup and removal of illegal vendors, the Bonifacio Shrine became a tourist attraction once again.

The city’s continuous cleanup and removal of illegal vendors made visible the bronze monument commemorating another Philippine hero Emilio Jacinto, one of the highest-ranking officers in the Philippine Revolution. His monument had been also obscured before the clean-up due to several years of neglect.

In February 2020, a musical dancing fountain was also installed in front of the monument, further beautifying the park which is now a favorite spot for visitors of Manila.
(With photos from youth contributors Zean Coniega and Carmie Hufano/New Era University-College of Communication/Eagle News Service)

People enjoying the scene as the musical dancing fountain in front of the Bonifacio Shrine in Ermita, Manila is in full splendor during the commemoration of the 158th birth anniversary of Andres Bonifacio on Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021 (Photo by Carmie Hufano/NEU-COC/photo contributed to Eagle News Service)

 

People enjoying the scene as the musical dancing fountain in front of the Bonifacio Shrine in Ermita, Manila is in full splendor during the commemoration of the 158th birth anniversary of Andres Bonifacio on Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021 (Photo by Carmie Hufano/NEU-COC/photo contributed to Eagle News Service)

(Eagle News Service)

