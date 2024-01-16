Girl injured in Ukraine drone barrage in Russia: governor

Russia said Tuesday that a young girl was injured during an attack by a barrage of drones launched by Kyiv, in the latest aerial assault to target the country’s border regions.

Moscow has accused Ukrainian forces of ramping up fatal artillery and drone attacks on Russia’s border regions, some of which have announced voluntary evacuations over the strikes.

The defence ministry in Moscow announced it had downed a dozen Ukrainian drones over the Belgorod and Voronezh regions near Ukraine.

Images distributed by the Voronezh governor Alexander Gusev showed a blackened residential building, where the child was injured by fragments of a drone that was shot down.

“The girl, born in 2013, suffered cut wounds to her arm, leg and neck. Medical assistance was provided at the scene,” he said in a statement.

The mayor of the region’s main city, also called Voronezh, said a state of emergency had temporarily been introduced in the aftermath of the attacks.

Earlier this month, Russia admitted it had accidentally bombed Voronezh but stressed there were no casualties.