Giannis, Lillard lead Bucks romp past Knicks

LOS ANGELES, Dec 6, 2023 (AFP) – Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard combined for 63 points as the Milwaukee Bucks defeated the New York Knicks 146-122 on Tuesday to power into the semi-finals of the NBA’s in-season tournament.

The Bucks advanced to a last-four showdown against the Indiana Pacers in Las Vegas on Thursday after pulling clear of the Knicks with a devastating burst of scoring in the third quarter at Milwaukee’s Fiserv Forum.

Antetokounmpo led the Milwaukee scorers with 35 points while Lillard weighed in with 28 points, including 5-of-7 from three-point distance.

Antetokounmpo finished with 10 assists and eight rebounds.

Malik Beasley (18 points), Khris Middleton (14), Bobby Portis (13) and Cameron Payne (12) all made double figures for Milwaukee.

Antetokounmpo meanwhile was heartened by a display which provided more evidence that the former NBA Most Valuable Player’s blockbuster partnership with summer signing Lillard is starting to gel.

“Game by game we are getting more comfortable,” Antetokounmpo said of his on-court chemistry with Lillard. “We have a lot of games ahead of us.

“As we play more minutes we’re going to be more comfortable together.

“Sometimes we’re going to play well and sometimes we’re going to play bad but at the end of the day I think me and him are setting the tone for the whole team…we’re playing to win. It’s a good feeling.”

New York meanwhile were led by a 41-point display from Julius Randle while Jalen Brunson finished with 24 points.

The Knicks however were always chasing the game after Milwaukee’s third quarter scoring spree.

A see-saw first quarter saw 15 lead changes before Milwaukee edged into a two-point lead at 37-35, and a similarly hard-fought second quarter left the Bucks up by just three at the break at 75-72.

But the game tilted decisively in favor of Milwaukee in the third quarter as the Bucks began to score at will, with Antetokounmpo pouring in 13 points to help the top seeds build an unassailable lead.

A 15-foot jump shot from Portis gave Milwaukee an 18-point cushion with a minute remaining in the third quarter, and there was no way back for New York.

The Knicks rallied to close within nine after Donte DiVincenzo’s running layup early in the fourth quarter made it 112-103, but the fightback was shortlived as back-to-back three-pointers from Beasley quickly re-established Milwaukee’s double-digit advantage.

A Payne three-pointer put Milwaukee 20 points ahead at 125-105 midway through the fourth quarter and the Bucks cruised home to seal their last four berth.

The win sends Milwaukee into a last-four showdown with Indiana on Thursday where a place in Saturday’s final in Las Vegas will be at stake.

The Western Conference side of the bracket will be completed later Tuesday when the Los Angeles Lakers host the Phoenix Suns for a place in the last four.

The winner of that game will face the New Orleans Pelicans in the semi-finals on Thursday.