Ghosn claims Nissan, Renault lost billions since his arrest

Beirut, Lebanon (AFP)–Fugitive auto tycoon Carlos Ghosn Wednesday claimed automaker Nissan lost $40 million daily and Renault 20 million euro per day since his arrest in 2018.

“The market cap decrease of Nissan since my arrest is more than $10 billion. They lost more than $40 million a day during all this period,” he told reporters in Beirut, where he arrived after skipping bail in Japan.

“Renault is not better, because the market cap of Renault went down since my arrest by more than 5 billion euro, which means 20 million euro a day.”