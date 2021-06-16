Germany’s CureVac Covid vaccine only 47 percent effective: company

BERLIN, Germany (AFP) — A coronavirus vaccine being developed by Germany’s CureVac has shown disappointing results in an interim analysis of its effectiveness, the company said Wednesday.

“In the unprecedented context of at least 13 variants circulating within the study population subset assessed at this interim analysis, CVnCoV demonstrated an interim vaccine efficacy of 47 percent against Covid-19 disease of any severity and did not meet prespecified statistical success criteria,” CureVac said in a statement.

© Agence France-Presse