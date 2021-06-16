Europe, International

Germany’s CureVac Covid vaccine only 47 percent effective: company

Posted by Edrian Acla on
The logo of the biopharmaceutical company CureVac, is displayed in front of the company’s headquarters in Tuebingen, southern Germany on December 15, 2020. – CureVac CEO Franz-Werner Haas readily admits his German biotech firm is “a bit behind” in the Covid-19 vaccine race, despite using the same cutting-edge technology as rivals Moderna and Pfizer/BioNTech. (Photo by THOMAS KIENZLE / AFP)

BERLIN, Germany (AFP) — A coronavirus vaccine being developed by Germany’s CureVac has shown disappointing results in an interim analysis of its effectiveness, the company said Wednesday.

“In the unprecedented context of at least 13 variants circulating within the study population subset assessed at this interim analysis, CVnCoV demonstrated an interim vaccine efficacy of 47 percent against Covid-19 disease of any severity and did not meet prespecified statistical success criteria,” CureVac said in a statement.

Join Eagle News on Telegram

© Agence France-Presse

Related Posts