Germany ‘vehemently condemns’ North Korea missile test

FRANKFURT, Germany (AFP) — Germany said Wednesday it “vehemently condemns” the test of a new type of submarine-launched ballistic missile by North Korea.

“With this test, North Korea has once again violated its obligations under relevant resolutions of the United Nations Security Council and endangered international and regional security and stability,” a spokesman for the foreign ministry said in a statement.

The test, carried out on Tuesday near Sinpo, the site of a major naval dockyard, came as both Koreas build up their weapons technology in what could become an arms race on the peninsula, and with Washington-Pyongyang dialogue at a standstill.

Recent missile tests by North Korea had “raised political tensions in an irresponsible manner”, the spokesman said.

Germany “urgently” called on the North Korean government to follow its obligations under international law, and to take up negotiations with the US and South Korea.

“Germany vehemently condemns the recent test of a ballistic missile by North Korea,” the statement said.

