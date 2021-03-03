Germany to gradually ease virus curbs from Monday: Merkel

BERLIN, Germany (AFP) — German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Wednesday unveiled plans to gradually ease virus curbs in Europe’s top economy, caving to pressure from regional leaders and the public for more freedom after months of shutdowns.

Declaring a “new phase” in the pandemic, Merkel said more socializing between households would be allowed from Monday.

Book shops, flower stores and garden centers will also reopen nationwide. Further reopenings will be closely tied to local infection rates, she said after talks with state premiers.

