Germany to ease virus curbs for vaccinated people: ministry

BERLIN, Germany (AFP) — People who have been fully vaccinated against Covid-19 will no longer have to abide by curfews and contact restrictions in Germany under a draft law agreed by the cabinet on Tuesday.

They will also be allowed access to shops and other facilities without first providing a negative test result as is currently required of the rest of the population, Justice Minister Christine Lambrecht said while announcing the measures, which may come into force as early as this weekend if approved by parliament.

