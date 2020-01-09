German gov’t condemns Iran’s missile attack on Iraqi bases housing coalition military

The German government condemned Iran’s missile attack on Iraqi bases that house US troops, urging the involved parties to “exercise restraint.”

Speaking at a federal press conference (BPK) in Berlin on Wednesday, German government’s spokesperson Steffen Seibert “strongly condemned” the missile attacks on Iraqi bases housing coalition military on Wednesday.

“We strongly condemn the missile attacks on the US bases in Iraq. We stand in close solidarity with the alliance,” he said.

“Now it is important that all involved parties exercise restraint and turn away from the logic of escalation towards the logic of dialogue,” added Seibert, Chancellor Angela Merkel’s spokesman.

The German government called on Tehran to end a “spiral” of conflict.

On Tuesday night, Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps [IRGC] launched missiles to target US military bases in Iraq in retaliation for the killing of Iranian General Qassem Soleimani last week, hitting two airbases in Erbil and al-Asad.

The overnight attack on bases in Al-Asad and Arbil was the latest escalation amid growing tensions in the region since a US drone strike killed the Iranian general last Friday.

Germany temporarily withdrew 32 of its soldiers from a camp close to Baghdad on Tuesday and Defence Minister Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer began drawing up plans for a “possible partial withdrawal” from Arbil.

Kramp-Karrenbauer condemned the attacks “in the strongest terms”.

“It is now crucial that we do not allow this spiral to continue,” said the defense minister, adding that “it is now primarily up to the Iranians to refrain from further escalation”.

Kramp-Karrenbauer said Germany had been in contact with the US department of defence throughout the night and that “all channels” of communication would be opened in a bid to prevent further escalation.

She added that she would seek a meeting of the coalition’s 13 framework nations to discuss the situation in the region.

Separately, Foreign Minister Heiko Maas urged Iran to “refrain from all steps that could lead to further escalation”. He also called on all parties to exercise restraint.

Kramp-Karrenbauer, who is also the leader of Merkel’s ruling conservative party, said the missile attacks could see further withdrawals of German troops in Iraq.

(Reports from Ruptly and Agence France-Presse)