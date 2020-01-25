Gatchalian wants each LGU to establish homes for abandoned, neglected elderly

(Eagle News)–Senator Sherwin Gatchalian has filed a bill seeking to institutionalize the establishment of nursing homes for neglected and abandoned elderly in every city and municipality.

In filing Senate Bill No. 737, Gatchalian noted that while Filipinos choose to take care of their elders in their homes “as a sign of gratitude and respect,” cases of abandonment and neglect of the elderly in the country are increasing because of the ageing population.

According to Gatchalian, this could be attributed to various reasons, including the economic reality of spending for the care of an elderly person.

He said family problems that may lead the elderly and their children to become estranged are also a possible cause.

A nursing home, he said, will provide living accommodations, food and clothing and medical and health care for the senior citizens.

He said it shall also provide recreational and social interaction activities for them.