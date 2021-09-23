Environment

Gas pipe workers find 800-year-old bodies in Peru

Posted by Candy Megia on
Handout picture released by Peruvian gas company Calidda, shows archaeologists from the gas distributing company Cálidda uncovering ancient funeral bundles containing the remains of 8 inhabitants found by workers during the installation of natural gas pipes in a neighborhood in the town of Chilca, in the valley of the same name, 65 kilometers south of Lima, on September 17, 2021. – The remains, buried approximately 800 years ago belonged to the Chilca culture, a small pre-hispanic village that remained isolated from other pre-hispanic cultures in its territory. (Photo by Jesus BAHAMONDE / Calidda / AFP)

LIMA, Peru (AFP) – Peruvian workers laying gas pipes found the remains of eight people buried in a common tomb with food and musical instruments some 800 years ago, an archaeologist said Wednesday.

The bodies of adults and children had been wrapped in plant material, with corn, dishes, and a variety of wind instruments, including flutes, placed around them, Cecilia Camargo, an archaeologist hired by the Calidda gas company whose workers made the discovery, told AFP.

The eight had lived in the ancient town of Chilca some 60 kilometers (37 miles) south of Lima.

Join Eagle News on Telegram
Handout picture released by Peruvian gas company Calidda, shows objects, food, artifacts and ancient funeral bundles containing the remains of 8 inhabitants who where uncovered by workers of the gas distributing company Calidda, during the installation of natural gas pipes in a neighborhood in the town of Chilca, in the valley of the same name, 65 kilometers south of Lima, on September 17, 2021. – The remains, buried approximately 800 years ago belonged to the Chilca culture, a small pre-hispanic village that remained isolated from other pre-hispanic cultures in its territory. (Photo by Jesus BAHAMONDE / Calidda / AFP)

Some had been buried with shells on their heads, and had bags in which coca leaves, traditionally chewed as a stimulant, are kept.

“It is an important find that gives us more information about the pre-Hispanic history of Chilca,” said the researcher.

Workers of the same company found another 30 ancient bodies in Chilca in 2018.

© Agence France-Presse

Related Posts