Galvez says 1.3-M Pfizer doses expected this May; initial 193k doses to arrive May 10 or 11

(Eagle News) – Vaccine czar Secretary Carlito Galvez Jr said that some 1.3 million doses of Pfizer are expected to arrive within the month, with the initial 193,000 initial rollout expected to arrive this week, possibly today, May 10, or tomorrow, May 11.

Galvez reported this to President Rodrigo Duterte last week. He said that the Pfizer doses were part of the World Health Organization’s COVAX Facility.

He said that the country is also ready to handle and store the Pfizer doses which needs a storage of negative 70 degrees Celsius

“Dadaloy na nga po ‘yong ano ‘yong Pfizer na ano na mga COVAX ano po natin na may assurance na po na 1.3 million ang darating sa May,” he said on May 5.

Darating po ng May 11 most likely ‘yong 193,000 na initial rollout na parang ‘yon po ang parang tinatawag nating mini rollout ng Pfizer para maging gamay na po natin ‘yong ano ‘yong negative 70,” he said.

Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque in a press briefing on Monday, May 10, said that the initial Pfizer doses are expected to arrive tonight.

Galvez said that the local government units in Metro Manila, Davao and Cebu are already prepared to receive, store and administer the vaccines. He said some of the Pfizer doses that will be delivered to the country, will be delivered straight to Cebu and Davao.

“Prepared na prepared na po ‘yong mga LGU ng NCR at titingnan din po natin ang Davao at saka Cebu, ipi-prepare din po natin kasi ang sabi po ng Pfizer diretso po doon ang delivery sa Davao at saka doon sa Cebu dahil kasi napaka-critical po,” the vaccine czar said.

“So hindi na po dadaan ng Manila kaya paplanuhin po namin, Mr. President, iyong delivery po ng Pfizer.”

Galvez said that Philippine Ambassador Jose Manuel “Babe” Romualdez had also helped a lot in coordinating with the US government, and talking to the US officials concerning the Pfizer deliveries to the country.

“So nagpapasalamat po kami sa ano sa US government dahil tumutulong po talaga si Ambassador Romualdez, na talagang kinakausap niya po ‘yong ano ‘yong State Department and we are very happy with the support of the US na positively they will increase po ‘yong ano ‘yong delivery ng Moderna at saka po ng Pfizer,” he said.

(Eagle News Service)