Galvez: PHL set to close deal with at least 7 COVID-19 vaccine manufacturers for 148-M doses

(Eagle News) — National Action Plan against COVID-19 chief implementer Secretary Carlito Galvez Jr., said that the Philippine government will close a deal within the month with at least seven manufacturers of vaccines against COVID-19.

“We are now on the advance stages on negotiations with Novavax, AstraZeneca, Pfizer, Johnsons & Johnsons, Sinovac at Gamaleya. We hope to close the deal with these companies this month,” Secretary Galvez said in a press briefing on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021.

Once the deal is closed, the Philippines is set to get at least 148 million vaccine doses, he said.

“Based on our current negotiations, we will be able to purchase at least 148 million doses from more or less seven manufacturers. However, it will be dependent on the global supply,” he said.

These vaccine manufacturers which Galvez listed in his presentation are the following:

-Novavax, Pfizer, Johnsons & Johnsons, and Moderna in the United States;

– AstraZeneca from the United Kingdom;

– Sinovac; Sinopharm and CanSinoBIO from China;

– Gamaleya National Center from Russia; and

– Bharat Biotech from India.

Galve also noted that rich countries have already procured 80 percent of the global supply of vaccines.

But he said that with their negotiations with the vaccine manufacturers, at least 148 million vaccine doses would already be assured for about 50 to 70 million Filipinos this year.

A vaccine is given in two doses to be effective against COVID-19.

“Sa ilalim po ng Philippine National Vaccine Roadmap, babakunahan po natin ang humigit-kumulang na 50 to 70 million na Filipinos sa loob ng taong ito,” Galvez said.

-More doses to be acquired through COVAX facility-

Aside from the vaccines to be acquired through bilateral negotiations with the manufacturers, the government also “stands to receive fully subsidized doses” for about 20 percent of the country’s population million, or 22 million Filipinos, through the so-called COVAX facility.

The COVAX facility is a a “global initiative aimed at working with vaccine manufacturers to provide countries worldwide with equitable access to safe and effective vaccines,” Galvez explained.

The vaccine czar also stressed that it is the goal of the national government to “provide safe, effective and free vaccines for all Filipinos.”

-Priority groups for vaccination-

The massive nationwide vaccination program is anchored on the Philippine National Vaccine Roadmap, he said.

Galvez said that the priority for vaccination include “healthcare workers, the vulnerable indigent senior citizens, the poor communities, the uniformed personnel, teachers, the school workers, government workers, essential workers and also our Overseas Filipinos and other remaining essential workers.”

He said President Rodrigo Duterte wanted to make sure no one will be left behind in the Philippine vaccine plan

“Sinasabi niya na wala pong maiiwan, walang iwanan. Ito po ang pangako ng ating mahal na Pangulo, at titiyakin po ng pamahalaan” he added.

(Eagle News Service)