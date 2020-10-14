Galvez: Decrease in reported COVID-19 cases due to behavioral change in Filipinos

Infomercials on safety protocols featuring President also effective, Galvez says

(Eagle News)–The decrease in the daily number of COVID-19 cases among Filipinos can be attributed to the change in their behavior and the advertisements promoting health protocols featuring President Rodrigo Duterte.

In making the observation during a late-night meeting with the President on Wednesday, Secretary Carlito Galvez Jr. noted the experience of Cebu, which President Duterte had criticized publicly as being “hard-headed” in June following an increase in COVID-19 cases there.

The President also sent Environment Secretary Roy Cimatu to the area so he could personally oversee the COVID-19 response.

“Last week, sir, they had seven days without casualties. There were no deaths reported,” Galvez told the President.

Galvez said the change in behavior in people in the area was manifested particularly in the very low number of COVID-19 cases there even when the area was placed under a modified general community quarantine, or the new normal.

Galvez also noted the effectiveness of the government’s infomercials featuring the President, which he said was proof the public believed in the President.

A recent Pulse Asia survey found the President’s trust and approval ratings rose to 91 percent in September, despite the pandemic.

Another Pulse Asia survey said 92 percent of Filipinos believe the President has done well in curbing the spread of COVID-19.

Pulse Asia said the results of the surveys showed Filipinos never attributed the pandemic to the President, and instead acknowledged his and his government’s efforts in helping those who were affected by it.

“And we believe that with our massive infomercials, sir, — the ‘Ingat Buhay Pa Sa Hanap Buhay’ and the ‘Ingat, Angat Tayong Lahat’ of the business sector — (the numbers) changed somehow,” Galvez said.

On Wednesday, the Department of Health reported 1910 additional COVID-19 cases, far less than the daily 2,000 plus to 3,000 plus added cases daily reported in previous months.

On Wednesday, added COVID-19 cases were at 1990.