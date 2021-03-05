Galvez: Additional 1 million vaccine doses of Sinovac to be delivered this March

(Eagle News) – Vaccine czar Secretary Carlito Galvez Jr., said that an additional 1 million doses of Sinovac vaccines will be delivered within the month.

He said that the Chinese embassy has already submitted the signed purchase order for the 1 million doses of the Sinovac vaccines.

Galvez also said that with the arrival of Sinovac vaccines, the vaccination of ordinary citizens could already start next month, or in April.

He said his will further bolster the country’s COVID-19 vaccination rollout.

Once the additional 1 million doses of Sinovac vaccines arrive, the country will then have more than 2 million vaccine doses against COVID-19.

President Rodrigo Duterte earlier said that he would consider placing the country under Modified General Community Quarantine (MGCQ) if the Philippines would have a stock of at least 2 million vaccine doses.

The first vaccine doses to arrive are the 600,000 doses of Sinovac vaccines on Sunday, Feb. 28. This was followed by the 487,200 doses of AstraZeneca vaccines which arrived on Thursday night, March 4.

Both vaccine arrivals were witnessed by President Duterte and his officials.

(With a video report from Vic Somintac, Eagle News Service)