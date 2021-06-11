Fully vaccinated senior citizens in GCQ, MGCQ areas can now go out – Palace

(Eagle News) – Senior citizens who have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 can now go out of their homes in areas under general community quarantine (GCQ) and modified GCG (MGCQ), Malacanang said.

Inter-zonal travel for senior citizens, however, is still prohibited, according to Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque.

The Inter-Agency Task Force on Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF-EID) decided on this on Thursday, June 10.

Roque said that senior citizens who would go out of their homes should bring their vaccination cards and still follow minimum health protocols.

“Subject ito sa mga kondisyon tulad ng pagdadala ng duly issued vaccination card at pagsunod sa minimum heath protocols,” he said explaining the decision allowing senior citizens to travel outside.

The Department of Health earlier said that more than 1.6 million senior citizens have already received the first dose of COVID-19 vaccines. Those who received the complete shots — both first and second doses of the vaccines — are 415,540 as of June 8, 2021 data.

(Eagle News Service)