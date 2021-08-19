Palace: Fully vaccinated Filipinos almost 13M; total of those who got vaccines at over 29.1M

(Eagle News) – The Philippines has already vaccinated more than 29.1 million individuals, with around 13 million already fully vaccinated, Malacanang said on Thursday, Aug. 19.

Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque said that as of Wednesday, Aug. 18, the total doses administered have reached 29,127,240. Those fully vaccinated have reached 12,877,197, while those who only received the first dose were 16,250,043.

Roque also urged the public to register for vaccination before going to the sites, either through manual or online registration.

He stressed that those getting adverse reactions after being fully vaccinated constitute just a very small percentage of the total number of those vaccinated at 0.23 percent.

Many of them also experienced “mild” reactions and did not need to be hospitalized, he said.

“Sa mga nakakakumpleto na ng bakuna, nasa 0.23 ang nag-report na may reaksiyon sa bakuna at karamihan pa nito ay mild at nalunasan agad; hindi nila kinailangang maospital,” he said.

“Ibig sabihin po, iyong mga adverse reaction sa bakuna halos wala po at napaka-mild lamang. So wala pong dahilan para matakot kayo sa mga bakuna.”

Roque also stressed that all vaccines are safe and effective as these have Emergency Use Listing under the World Health Organization (WHO) and also have emergency use authorization (EUA) from the Food and Drug Administration (FAO).

(Eagle News Service)