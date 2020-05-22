Frontal system affecting extreme N. Luzon

(Eagle News)–A frontal system is affecting extreme Northern Luzon.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said Batanes, Cagayan including Babuyan Islands, Apayao, and Ilocos Norte as a result will have cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers or thunderstorms.

Flash floods or landslides during severe thunderstorms are possible.

Metro Manila and the rest of the country, on the other hand, will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers due to localized thunderstorms.

PAGASA said Northern Luzon will have moderate to strong winds and moderate to rough coastal waters.

The rest of Luzon, Visayas, Mindanao will have light to moderate winds and slight to moderate coastal waters.