From Luzon to Mindanao, DOH observing 261 patients under investigation for nCoV admitted in various hospitals

(Eagle News) – From Luzon to Mindanao, there are now 261 patients under investigation for the novel coronavirus infection who are being observed by the Department of Health (DOH) currently admitted in various hospitals.

The total number of PUIs in the country has also reached 314, including 50 discharged cases who had tested negative for the virus, according to the DOH statistics as of Feb. 10, 2020.

So far, the Philippines has three confirmed cases – all of whom are Chinese nationals who came from Wuhan City via Hong Kong.

One of them has died, a 44-year old Chinese man who came from Wuhan City. His female friend and companion, however, had already tested negative twice after recovering from the coronavirus infection. This 38-year old Chinese woman was already discharged from the San Lazaro hospital. She was the first nCoV positive case in the country.

The third confirmed nCoV case was a 60-year old Chinese woman who had already been previously discharged after testing negative for the coronavirus.

The DOH said that this latest case was confirmed after they had tested her initial swab samples taken on Jan. 23 that tested positive for the virus. She was released because of the negative tests on the swab samples that were taken on Jan. 24.

According to the latest nCoV tracker of the DOH, the PUIs or patients under investigation for the nCoV can be found from Ilocos region down to the Davao region, with the most number of PUIs recorded in Metro Manila at 105 still admitted cases.

In Metro Manila, seven PUIs have also been discharged while of the two confirmed nCoV cases, one had already died due to the nCoV infection. This was followed by Central Luzon with 27 admitted PUIs and 14 discharged PUIs. Next is CALABARZON with 26 admitted PUIs and seven discharged PUIs.

Those with below 20 admitted PUIs are the following regions:

-Western Visayas with 18 admitted PUIs and five discharged PUIs;

-Central Visayas with 18 admitted PUIs, two discharged PUIs, and one confirmed nCoV case;

-Davao region with 17 admitted PUIs and three discharged cases;

-Eastern Visayas with 11 admitted PUIs and three discharged PUIs;

-Cagayan Valley with 13 admitted PUIs.

The regions with less than 10 admitted PUIs are the following:

-Northern Mindanao with eight admitted PUIs and three discharged PUIs;

-MIMAROPA with five admitted PUIs and four discharged PUIs;

-Cordillera Administrative Region (CAR) with six admitted PUIs and one discharged PUI;

-Ilocos Region with three admitted PUIs;

-Bicol region with two admitted PUIs;

-and lastly CARAGA with one admitted PUI and one discharged PUI.

The DOH stressed that there is no local transmission yet of the virus.