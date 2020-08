PARIS, France (AFP) — President Emmanuel Macron on Tuesday called his Lebanese counterpart Michel Aoun and announced the dispatch of French aid to Lebanon after the powerful explosions in Beirut.

“He expressed his support and that of France for the Lebanese people,” said the Elysee, the presidential palace.

“French aid and resources are on the way,” the Elysee said, without elaborating.

