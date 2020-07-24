France to test travellers from 16 coronavirus high-risk countries: PM

ROISSY-CHARLES DE GAUILLE AIRPORT, France (AFP) — France will require on-the-spot COVID-19 tests for people arriving from 16 countries where the pandemic is circulating widely, Prime Minister Jean Castex said Friday.

France does not allow general travel to and from these countries — including the United States and Brazil — so the tests will be for “French citizens who live in these countries or citizens of these countries with an established residence in France” who will be the only ones allowed to enter, Castex told reporters at Paris’s Charles de Gaulle airport.

