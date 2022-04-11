France sends police officers to Ukraine to probe Russian ‘war crimes’

A man gestures at a mass grave in the town of Bucha, northwest of the Ukrainian capital Kyiv on April 3, 2022. Sergei SUPINSKY / AFP

 

KYIV, Ukraine (AFP) — French police officers arrived in Ukraine on Monday to help the country investigate alleged Russian war crimes after hundreds of civilian bodies were discovered in towns around Kyiv, the French ambassador to Ukraine said.

“Proud to welcome to Lviv the detachment of technical and scientific gendarmes who came to assist their comrades in investigations of war crimes committed near Kyiv,” Etienne de Poncins said on Twitter.

“France is the first to provide such help. They will start work tomorrow.”

He posted a photo of around 20 uniformed investigators standing by a mobile laboratory van in the western city of Lviv.

Ukraine has vowed to find and identify those behind civilian killings in the Kyiv region and has called for international help in doing so.

The country’s prosecutor general Iryna Venediktova said Sunday that Kyiv discovered 1,222 bodies near the capital in areas from where the Russian army recently retreated.

She also said Ukraine is probing 5,600 alleged war crimes involving “500 suspects” from Russia’s government and military.

Images of the dead civilians in towns like Bucha and Irpin near Kyiv have shocked the world.

EDITORS NOTE: Graphic content / Communal workers carry a body of a civilian man in town of Bucha, not far from the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv on April 3, 2022. – US and NATO leaders voiced shock and horror at new evidence of atrocities against civilians in Ukraine, and warned that Russian troop movements away from Kyiv did not signal a withdrawal or end to the violence. (Photo by Sergei SUPINSKY / AFP)
This handout satellite image released by Maxar Technologies on April 3, 2022 shows a of a probable grave site (upper C) near the Church of Saint Andrew and Pyervozvannoho All Saints in Bucha, Ukraine, on March 31, 2022. (Photo by Satellite image ©2022 Maxar Technologies / AFP) /

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has said he created a special mechanism to investigate Russian “crimes” in Ukraine, which includes “national and international experts.”

France’s President Emmanuel Macron has said there are “clear indications” of Russian war crimes near Kyiv.

Moscow denies this, with President Vladimir Putin accusing Ukraine of staging the civilian deaths.

 

