France seeks to evacuate ‘several hundred’ more from Kabul: Macron

DUBLIN, Ireland (AFP) — France is still seeking to evacuate hundreds more people from Afghanistan ahead of a looming deadline, President Emmanuel Macron said on Thursday, warning of an “extremely risky” situation in the wake of blasts around Kabul airport.

“We will do everything we can” to bring to France Afghan citizens and dual nationals who had been in its embassy and are currently outside the perimeter of the airport in 20 buses, Macron said on a visit to Ireland.

“We are talking about several hundred people who are still in danger,” he said. “I cannot guarantee you today that we will be able to carry out these operations, because the security situation is not under our control.”

Two explosions rocked Kabul airport Thursday, killing at least six people and injuring a dozen others after Western nations warned of an imminent terror threat.

The French president described the situation after the blasts as confused and said he could not offer additional information on casualties. But he added: “It is clear that tension is rising. The next hours will continue to be extremely risky at Kabul and the airport.”

Prime Minister Jean Castex said earlier that France would fully end its operation to evacuate French nationals and Afghans in danger from Taliban-controlled Kabul by Friday evening.

According to Defence Minister Florence Parly, France has evacuated some 2,700 people via Abu Dhabi since the Taliban takeover of Kabul on August 15.

Macron also confirmed that the French ambassador to Kabul, David Martinon, who had been working from the airport, would leave Afghanistan on the final French flight from the city and work from Paris.

“In these security conditions the ambassador will not stay on the territory of Afghanistan,” he said.

© Agence France-Presse