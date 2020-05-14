France reports 351 more coronavirus deaths

PARIS, France (AFP) — France on Thursday reported 351 new coronavirus deaths in hospitals and nursing homes as its overall toll from the pandemic hit 27,425.

The latest data did not reflect a precise picture of the last 24 hours as it included two days of deaths in nursing homes, which were not included in the toll the day earlier.

Over the last day, 123 people died in hospitals while over the last 48 hours 228 people died in nursing homes, the health ministry said.

Recent positive trends continued, with 129 fewer people in intensive care for a total of 2,299, a figure that exceeded 7,000 at the peak of the crisis.

The latest figures came as France on Thursday enjoyed the fourth day of the partial easing of a nationwide lockdown imposed on March 17 to battle the virus.

