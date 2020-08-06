France opens probe into Beirut blast after 21 citizens wounded: prosecutors

PARIS, France (AFP) — Prosecutors in France opened an investigation Wednesday after 21 French citizens were wounded in the devastating blast at the port in the Lebanese capital Beirut, the Paris prosecutor said.

The prosecutors opened a probe into “involuntary injury” using their jurisdiction to investigate acts committed abroad, Paris prosecutor Remy Heintz said in a statement.

At least 113 people were killed in Tuesday’s blast with dozens still missing and 4,000 people wounded. Heitz said an initial count had shown that 21 French citizens were wounded in the blast.

© Agence France-Presse