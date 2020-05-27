Europe, International

France halts hydroxychloroquine use for COVID-19 cases: govt

(FILES) This file photograph taken on May 20, 2020, shows a bottle and pills of Hydroxychloroquine as they sit on a counter at Rock Canyon Pharmacy in Provo, Utah. – The French Medicines Agency announced on May 26, 2020, that it had “launched” the procedure for suspending “as a precaution” the inclusion of new patients in clinical trials evaluating hydroxychloroquine in the treatment of Covid-19, following the WHO’s decision after the publication of an unfavorable study. (Photo by GEORGE FREY / AFP)

PARIS, France (AFP) — French doctors are no longer allowed to use hydroxychloroquine to treat COVID-19 cases, according to new government rules Wednesday, after two French advisory bodies said the drug could pose serious health risks.

Use of the drug, normally a treatment for rheumatoid arthritis and lupus, has proven controversial after some prominent doctors and even US President Donald Trump began backing it during the coronavirus outbreak, despite a lack of sufficient trials on its effectiveness.

