Four rescued after Malaysian coast guard helicopter crashes

KUALA LUMPUR, March 5, 2024 (AFP) – Four people were rescued after a Malaysian coast guard helicopter crashed in the Strait of Malacca on Tuesday, the aviation regulator said.

The helicopter was on a training flight when it plunged into water near Angsa island, the Civil Aviation Authority of Malaysia said without giving a cause.

“A total of four persons including pilots were onboard and there were no fatalities reported. All survivors were rescued by a rescue helicopter,” it said.

Angsa is a rocky island in the Strait of Malacca, a narrow shipping lane which runs between the Indonesian island of Sumatra and Malaysia.

The coast guard in a separate statement said it will launch an investigation into the cause of the crash.