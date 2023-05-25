Four ‘Bulgarians’ shot dead in upmarket Cape Town area

JOHANNESBURG, May 25, 2023 (AFP) – South African police said on Thursday four people believed to be of “Bulgarian descent” were shot dead in a upmarket Cape Town district.

Police did not identify the victims, but one of the deceased was believed to be Krasimir Kamenov, a high-profile Bulgarian organised crime figure, according to judicial and government sources in Sofia.

The bodies of two women and two men aged between 40 and 50 were discovered with gunshot wounds in Constantia, an affluent suburb of the South African port city, in the morning, police stated in a statement.

“The motive for the multiple murders is yet to be determined,” police said adding an investigation has been opened.

According to an Interpol red notice, Kamenov, 55, is wanted on charges including murder and extortion.