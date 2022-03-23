Fortress Kyiv holds breath ahead of feared Russian assault

Posted by Candy Megia on

More in Europe:

A picture taken on March 21, 2022 shows a view of the damage at the Retroville shopping mall, a day after it was shelled by Russian forces in a residential district in the northwest of the Ukranian capital Kyiv . – At least six people were killed in the bombing. Six bodies were laid out in front of the shopping mall, according to an AFP journalist. The building had been hit by a powerful blast that pulverised vehicles in its car park and left a crater several metres wide. (Photo by FADEL SENNA / AFP)

by Hervé BAR
Agence France-Presse

KYIV, Ukraine (AFP) – Filled with mountains of sandbags and weapons at the ready, Kyiv is waiting.

On day 27 of Russia’s invasion, the advance of troops northwest and east of the Ukrainian capital seems to have stalled and residents are taking advantage of a curfew to catch their breath and prepare.

With businesses ordered closed and residents told to stay home, Kyiv is a ghost town, with air sirens and distant sounds of explosions regularly punching through the silence and the golden cupolas of the landmark Saint Sophia Orthodox cathedral shining in spring sun.

A picture taken on March 22, 2022 shows a roadblock on the Independense square during a 36-hour curfew in Kyiv. – Russians reinforce their positions around the capital which has not yet been fully surrounded on the 27th day of the assault. (Photo by Aris Messinis / AFP)

Kyiv mayor and former world boxing champion Vitali Klitschko imposed the curfew from Monday until Wednesday morning, telling civilians to seek cover in bomb shelters if air defence sirens go off.

“For people who have been constantly under pressure since the start of the invasion, it’s a chance to breathe a little,” says Alexis, who taught German before the war and guides an AFP team through the city.

“At any rate, they are traumatised, they don’t really want to go out.”

‘Morale is high’

A volunteer takes position at a checkpoint in a district in Kyiv, on March 20, 2022. – A shell exploded outside an apartment block in Kyiv, wounding five people, the mayor said Sunday, the latest bombardment as Russian forces try to encircle the Ukranian capital. (Photo by FADEL SENNA / AFP)

Many of Kyiv’s 3.5 million residents, mostly women and children, have fled the capital since Russia invaded on Feb 24.

Join Eagle News on Telegram

Those that remain are mostly the elderly and those who will defend the city: soldiers as well as those who enlisted in volunteer defence units.

Maxym Kostetskyi, a 29-year-old lawyer-turned-volunteer fighter, says the curfew feels “like a break,” especially with the warmer spring weather.

“We don’t know if the Russians will keep trying to encircle the city, but we are much more confident, morale is high,” he adds.

In the deserted streets, only white police cars with blue stripes and a few military trucks and rare civilian vehicles drive by, full of armed men in military fatigues.

Ukrainian firefighters work amid the rubble of the Retroville shopping mall, a day after it was shelled by Russian forces in a residential district in the northwest of the Ukranian capital Kyiv on March 21, 2022. – At least six people were killed in the bombing. Six bodies were laid out in front of the shopping mall, according to an AFP journalist. The building had been hit by a powerful blast that pulverised vehicles in its car park and left a crater several metres wide. (Photo by FADEL SENNA / AFP)

Kyiv is dotted with checkpoints made of concrete blocks. On them is written in spray paint: “Glory to Ukraine,” “Stop!” as well as curses and demands that Russian troops get out.

On Kyiv’s northern, eastern and western edges, alleys and intersections are filled with walls of sandbags and anti-tank hedgehogs, made of bars welded into crosses.

A forest on the northern outskirts of the city, where residents once went mushroom-picking and dined in a fine Argentine restaurant called “Rancho el Gaucho” has been turned into trenches where fallen soldiers are buried.

‘Cannot take Kyiv’

Ukrainian firefighters work amid the rubble of the Retroville shopping mall, a day after it was shelled by Russian forces in a residential district in the northwest of the Ukranian capital Kyiv on March 21, 2022. – At least six people were killed in the bombing. Six bodies were laid out in front of the shopping mall, according to an AFP journalist. The building had been hit by a powerful blast that pulverised vehicles in its car park and left a crater several metres wide. (Photo by FADEL SENNA / AFP)

Olga Alievska, a 38-year-old marketing specialist, has remained in Kyiv, hopeful that “the Russians do not want, and above all cannot take Kyiv”.

“For now, they have been bombing military facilities mostly, not civilians,” Alievska says.

But after Russian strikes destroyed a state-of-the-art shopping mall here on Sunday, killing eight people, fears are running high.

But in the heart of the capital, on the hills overlooking the spectacular Dnipro river, where only two bridges remain open to traffic, war seems almost distant.

EDITORS NOTE: Graphic content / Military emergency service members remove the body of a dead Ukrainian serviceman in the area of a research institute, part of Ukraine’s National Academy of Science, after a strike, in northwestern Kyiv, on March 22, 2022. – Russians reinforce their positions around the capital which has not yet been fully surrounded on the 27th day of the assault. (Photo by Aris Messinis / AFP)

At the foot of the 11th century Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra, known as the Monastery of the Caves, soldiers and weapons less visible.

On Kyiv’s left bank, ignoring the curfew, a woman in her sixties walks her dogs near a solemn memorial to the victims of the Great Famine of the 1930s, in which millions of Ukrainians perished.

The famous Maidan Square, the scene of two of Ukraine’s pro-Western revolutions, is also filled with heaps of sandbags.

Ukrainian servicemen stand guard at a military check point in Kyiv on March 21, 2022. – At least eight people are killed in the bombing of a shopping centre in northwest Kyiv today. The 10-storey building is completely destroyed in the blast. Russia claims the mall was used to store rocket systems. (Photo by FADEL SENNA / AFP)

“Today, we are optimistic, even if we don’t have a choice,” says Kostetskyi, the volunteer soldier. “We are protecting our country against someone, against Vladimir Putin, who just wants to destroy our country.”

© Agence France-Presse