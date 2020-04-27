Former Tourism Secretary Ramon Jimenez Jr. passes away

(Eagle News) — Former Tourism Secretary Ramon Jimenez Jr. has passed away.

In a statement on Monday, April 27, Tourism Secretary Bernadette Romulo-Puyat extended her condolences to the kin of the former secretary who she said “laid down the foundation for the country’s most famous tourism campaign, “It’s More Fun in the Philippines.”

She said she has chosen to retain this until now, “and the DOT policies that helped shape the National Tourism Development Program (NTDP) for 2016-2022.”

“Today, we mourn the loss of Mon Jimenez but we will be forever grateful to him for the growth of the tourism sector, and for promoting the Philippines as a place that is wonderful, joyous and fun,” she said.

Jimenez was appointed as Tourism Secretary in 2011.