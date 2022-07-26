Former Senator Enrile takes oath as chief presidential legal counsel

(Eagle News) — Former Senator Juan Ponce Enrile took his oath as chief presidential legal counsel on Tuesday, July 26.

The Office of the Press Secretary said Enrile was sworn in by President Bongbong Marcos.

“Buo ang tiwala ko sa kakayahan at karanasan ni Enrile bilang lingkod-bayan kaya naman umaasa ako na lalong mapabubuti ang pagbibigay ng legal assistance patungkol sa mga magiging aksyon ng ating administrasyon,” the President said in a statement.

Enrile, 98, was named chief presidential counsel in June.

His career in public service spans over 50 years.

He served in both houses of Congress, as Senate President from 2008 to 2013, and also as representative of Cagayan’s first district.

In 2016, Enrile announced he was retiring from public service.