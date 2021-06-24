Former president “Noynoy” Aquino passes away at 61

(Eagle News) – Former president Benigno Simeon “Noynoy” Aquino III passed away on Thursday, June 24. He was 61.

The 15th president of the Philippines died this morning. He was rushed to the Capitol Medical Center in Quezon City.

His former Interior Secretary Manuel Roxas confirmed the death of the former president in a statement.

“PNoy RIP (rest in peace). (He) was rushed to hospital early this morning and passed after efforts to revive failed. Please pray for him. Salamat,” Roxas said in a statement.

Aquino was elected president on June 30, 2010, succeeding former president Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo.

The only son of former senator Benigno Aquino Jr., and former President Corazon Aquino, Noynoy Aquino served as the representative of Tarlac’s second district in 1998, and was subsequently reelected in the House of Representatives in 2001 and 2004.

He was then elected to the Senate in the 14th Congress of the Philippines in 2007, where he served until 2010.

In September 2009, after former President Corazon Aquino died, son “Noynoy” Aquino officially announced that he would run in the 2010 presidential elections. He was elected on June 30, 2010, and ended his term on June 30, 2016. He was succeeded by President Rodrigo Duterte.

During his presidency, in 2013, “Noynoy” Aquino was named as one of the “100 Most Influential People in the World” by Time Magazine.

Noynoy Aquino was born on Feb. 8, 1960. His father, Benigno Aquino Jr., was then the Vice-Governor of Tarlac. He has four sisters: Maria Elena (Ballsy), Aurora Corazon (Pinky), Victoria Elisa (Viel), and Kristina Bernadette (Kris).

(Editor’s note: This is a developing story. Kindly refresh for updates)

