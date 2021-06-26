National, News in Photos

Former Pres.”Noynoy” Aquino laid to rest beside parents’ tombs with full military honors

Posted by DCY on
Philippine military officers (white) and honor guards together with family members march alongside the carriage carrying the urn of the late president Benigno Aquino III during the inurment at a memorial park in Manila on June 26, 2021. (Photo by Ted ALJIBE / AFP)

 

(Eagle News) – Former President Benigno Simeon “Noynoy” Aquino III was laid to rest beside his parents’ tombs at the Manila Memorial Park on Saturday, June 26, with full military honors and a 21-gun salute, two days after his death that surprised the nation.

It was at around 1:40 p.m. that the urn containing his ashes was put inside the tomb beside the resting place of his mother, former President Corazon Aquino, and his father, former Senator Benigno “Ninoy” Aquino Jr.

 

This handout photo taken on June 26, 2021 and received from the Office of the Vice-President (OVP) shows, Kris Aquino (C) placing the urn of her brother, the late president Benigno Aquino III, inside the tomb during the inurment at a memorial park in Manila on June 26, 2021, while military officers look on. (Photo by Charie Villegas / AFP)

His youngest sister, Kris, put Noynoy’s urn inside his tomb, after siblings Maria Elena (Ballsy), Aurora Corazon (Pinky), Victoria Elisa (Viel) each embraced the urn containing their brother’s ashes.

 

Join Eagle News on Telegram
This handout photo taken on June 26, 2021 and received from the Office of the Vice-President (OVP) shows Pinky Aquino-Abellada (C) holding the urn of her brother, the late president Benigno Aquino III, during the inurment at a memorial park in Manila on June 26, 2021, while sisters Ballsy Aquino-Cruz (L), Viel Aquino-Dee (partly hidden) and Kris Aquino (R) look on. (Photo by JAY GANZON / OFFICE OF THE VICE-PRESIDENT / AFP)

 

Before this, the Philippine national flag was carefully held by the pallbearers from the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) over Aquino’s urn as the 21-gun salute was done followed by the playing of the military taps to honor the former Philippine president.

AFP chief of staff General Cirilito Sobejana then handed over the carefully folded Philippine flag to the eldest of the Aquino siblings, Ballsy Aquino Cruz.

During the sealing of Aquino’s tomb, the songs “Bayan Ko” and the “Impossible Dream” were played, tunes which were also used by both his parents, democracy icons Ninoy and Cory Aquino.

The venue was decked with yellow flowers, and the trees that lined up the roads leading to Aquino’s final resting place had yellow ribbons tied around each of them.

Aquino, the 15th Philippine president, died at 6:30 a.m. in his sleep due to renal disease secondary to diabetes on June 24.

Philippine military honour guards and officers march as they escort the carriage carrying the urn of the late president Benigno Aquino during the burial at a memorial park in Manila on June 26, 2021. (Photo by Ted ALJIBE / AFP)

 

 

President Rodrigo Duterte has declared a period of national mourning for 10 days, from June 24 until July 3. Expressions of condolences poured from all over the world for the former President who had also served as congressman and senator before being elected as President in 2010.

 

(Eagle News Service)

Related Posts