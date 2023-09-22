Former Marikina Mayor Bayani Fernando passes away

(Eagle News)–Former Marikina Mayor Bayani Fernando has passed away.

He was 77.

The Metropolitan Manila Development Authority, where he served as chair from June 5, 2002 to November 25, 2009 expressed its condolences to his family.

It noted that Fernando was a “man of few words” who was “known to be a workaholic and a disciplinarian among MMDA employees.”

“A mechanical engineer by profession, Chairman Fernando used scientific and practical approaches in his quest to solve the problems of Metro Manila,” the MMDA said.

Fernando first served as Marikina mayor in 1992.

He also ran in the vice presidential elections in 2010 but lost to former Makati Mayor Jejomar Binay.