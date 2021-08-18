Former Health Secretary Garin tests positive for COVID-19

(Eagle News) — Former Health Secretary Janette Garin has tested positive for COVID-19.

In a statement, Garin, now the 1st district representative of Iloilo, said this was “despite following the minimum health protocols and being extra cautious..”

She said so far, she has mild symptoms such as cold, cough, fever, and chills.

Her doctor advised her to be on home quarantine, adding that she was under strict monitoring because she was tachycardic or has a fast heart rate.

“It is fortunate that I am fully vaccinated. I can sleep soundly with the hope that this will not be severe despite my pre-existing conditions: asthma, hypertension and Raynaud’s disease,” she added.

She said her close contacts since Monday have been informed to check for COVID-19 symptoms and to self-quarantine.