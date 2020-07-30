Former Dinagat Islands Rep. Ecleo nabbed in Pampanga

(Eagle News)–Former Dinagat Rep. Ruben Ecleo Jr. has been arrested.

Authorities nabbed Ecleo–who had been convicted of parricide and of graft and corruption over several anomalous projects when he was mayor of San Jose–near Beverly Golf in San Fernando, Pampanga.

Also arrested was his driver Benjie Fernan who will be charged with obstruction of justice.

Police seized a vehicle registered under the name Marcos Macapagal Garcia, allegedly Ecleo’s alias.

Also seized were over P170 billion in cash, three short firearms, one M16 rifle, one golf set, fake IDs, three cellphones, and jewelry.

“It’s better this way, hindi na ako magtatago. I’m too tired of it. Sobrang hirap. Dito lang ako sa Pampanga nagkaroon ng peace of mind for a while,” Ecleo said when presented to the media at the National Capital Region Police Office headquarters on Thursday, July 30.

In 2012, Ecleo was convicted of killing his wife Alona Bacolod in 2002.

Six years before that conviction, he was ordered arrested by the Sandiganbayan over what it said was the anomalous construction and repair of three buildings when he was mayor from 1991 to 1994.

Ecleo is leader of a group that calls itself the Philippine Benevolent Missionaries Association. With a report from Mar Gabriel