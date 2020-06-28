Former congressman Antonio Cuenco passes away due to COVID-19

(Eagle News)–Former congressman Antonio Cuenco has died due to COVID-19.

His son James confirmed the passing of the 83-year-old, now a Cebu councilor, in a Facebook post on Saturday, June 27.

“Today, a great man has passed on. What is very shocking is the manner and the suddenness of his passing,” he said.

“It happened so fast and has left us very shocked to realize that the good man that we have had the opportunity to have as our father (with my siblings Ronald, Antonio Jr. and Cynthia) and a good husband to my mother, Nancy, is gone,” he added.

According to James, his father had a mild fever and incessant coughing on June 18, and was swabbed on the same day.

The test result came out positive on June 20.

“He could have gotten it anywhere. It’s hard to pinpoint exactly because he still went out quite often in spite of our warnings,” James said.

The number of COVID-19 cases in the country has breached the 34,000 mark.

President Rodrigo Duterte is expected to make an announcement on the types of community quarantines to be imposed in parts of the country starting June 30.