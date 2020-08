(Eagle News)–Former Commission on Elections Commissioner Resurreccion Borra passed away on Saturday, Aug. 1.

Comelec spokesperson James Jimenez made the confirmation in a Tweet.

The cause of death was not mentioned.

Borra was 84 years old.

Borra was appointed COMELEC commissioner in 2001.

In 2007, he became acting Comelec chairman.

He retired on February 2, 2008.