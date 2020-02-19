Suspended BuCor legal officer shot dead

(Eagle News) — The legal officer of the Bureau of Corrections who was suspended by the Ombudsman over the Good Conduct Time Allowance scheme was killed on Wednesday, Feb. 19.

Authorities said Fredric Anthony Santos was on board his vehicle when he was attacked by at least two men at 1:50 p.m. in Barangay Poblacion in Muntinlupa.

According to a police report, Santos was supposed to fetch his daughter when the attack took place.

Santos, who sustained gunshot wounds in the head, was declared dead by the Muntinlupa Rescue team.

Police are conducting hot pursuit operations.

Santos was among 27 BuCor officials and employees suspended by Ombudsman Samuel Martires over the allegedly questionable release of inmates of heinous crimes for good credit.

Last year, Ruperto Traya, the BuCor official who was in charge of safekeeping GCTA documents, was also shot dead in Muntinlupa. With reports from Meanne Corvera, Mar Gabriel