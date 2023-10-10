Foreigners killed, missing or abducted in Hamas attack

Dozens of foreigners have been killed, injured or taken hostage during a surprise attack on Israel by the Palestinian militant group Hamas that has left 900 people dead in Israel.

Many of the missing foreigners were at an electronic music festival in the southern Israeli desert, at which scores of revellers were massacred.

Here is what we know so far:

– Thailand: 18 dead, 11 hostages –

Eighteen Thais have been killed, nine have been wounded and 11 have been taken captive, foreign affairs officials said Tuesday.

Deputy minister of foreign affairs Jakkapong Sangmanee said about 5,000 Thai nationals had been evacuated from high-risk areas, and “more than 3,000 people (are) asking to return to Thailand”.

– US: 11 dead, others missing –

The United States on Monday confirmed the deaths of at least 11 US citizens and said it was “likely” that Americans were among the hostages being held by Hamas.

“Sadly, we now know that at least 11 American citizens were among those killed — many of whom made a second home in Israel,” President Joe Biden said in a statement.

– Nepal: 10 dead –

Ten citizens of Nepal were killed in Kibbutz Alumim, one of the flashpoints of the Hamas assault, the Himalayan republic’s embassy in Tel Aviv said on Sunday.

Four others were being treated in hospital while a search was under way for a fifth person, the embassy added.

Kibbutz Alumim was hosting 17 students at the time of the attack.

– Argentina: 7 dead, 15 missing –

Argentina’s foreign ministry on Monday confirmed that seven of the country’s nationals were killed and 15 others were missing.

– Ukraine: 2 dead –

Two Ukrainian women who had been living in Israel for years were killed, Ukraine’s foreign ministry spokesman Oleg Nikolenko said on Sunday.

– France: 2 dead, 14 missing –

Two French people have been killed in “Hamas’s terrorist attacks against Israel”, the French government said.

A 12-year-old is among 14 of its nationals missing after Hamas launched the deadly raids into Israel, the French foreign ministry said, calling the situation “worrying”.

“Based on the information we have, we consider it highly likely that some of them have been abducted”, the ministry said in a statement, adding that “this number is still subject to change”.

– Russia: 1 dead, 4 missing –

At least one Russian has been killed and four others are missing, the Russian embassy in Tel Aviv announced on Monday, quoted by the Russian news agencies.

– UK: 1 dead, 1 missing –

Israel’s ambassador to Britain said there was one 26-year-old British citizen missing, without naming the person.

A British man who was serving in the Israeli army, Nathanel Young, 20, also died in fighting with Hamas, his family said on Sunday.

– Canada: 1 dead, 3 missing –

The Canadian government said Monday that one Canadian had died and three others were missing.

– Cambodia: 1 dead –

Cambodia’s Prime Minister Hun Manet said one Cambodian student was killed.

– Germany: several hostages –

Several dual German-Israeli nationals were kidnapped, a German foreign ministry source said Sunday.

The mother of 22-year-old Shani Louk told news outlet Der Spiegel that she recognised her daughter in videos circulating online of a half-naked woman lying face down in the back of a pick-up truck in Gaza with armed men seated around her.

Ricarda Louk told Spiegel that her daughter had been at the music festival.

– Philippines: 5 missing –

The Philippines ambassador to Israel said Tuesday five citizens were unaccounted for, with one of them possibly abducted.

– Austria: 3 missing –

Austria’s foreign ministry said early on Tuesday that three dual Austrian-Israeli nationals who were staying in the south of Israel, independently of each other, could be among those abducted. There was no official confirmation due to the “confusing situation on the ground”, it said

– Brazil: 3 missing –

Brazil’s foreign ministry said on Sunday that three dual Brazilian-Israeli nationals were missing after attending the festival.

– Chile: 2 missing –

The Chilean foreign ministry confirmed Monday that two nationals are missing. The couple lived on a kibbutz not far from Israel’s border with Gaza.

– Italy: 2 missing –

Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani said that two Israeli-Italians were missing.

“They have not been located and are not answering calls,” he said.

– Paraguay: 2 missing –

Two Paraguayan nationals who had been living in Israel are missing, Paraguay’s government said, without giving details.

– Peru: 2 missing –

The Peruvian foreign ministry said two nationals were missing, without offering any further details.

– Sri Lanka: 2 missing –

Sri Lanka’s ambassador to Israel said Tuesday that two nationals, a 48-year-old man and a 49-year-old woman, were missing.

– Tanzania: 2 missing –

Tanzania’s ambassador to Israel told AFP two Tanzanian nationals were missing.

– Mexico: 2 hostages –

Mexico’s Foreign Minister Alicia Barcena wrote on X, formerly Twitter, that two Mexicans, a man and a woman, had been taken hostage, without giving further details.

– Colombia: 2 hostages –

Two Colombians who were at the Supernova festival are missing, Israel’s ambassador to Colombia said on X.

The Colombian government confirmed that two Colombians were at the rave and said it was trying to help locate them.

– Panama: 1 missing –

Panama’s government said one of its nationals, Daryelis Denises Saez Batista, was missing.

– Ireland: 1 missing –

An Irish-Israeli woman has been confirmed missing by the Irish government.