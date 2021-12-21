Foreign gov’ts offer help for PHL after super typhoon Odette onslaught

(Eagle News) — Members of the international community vowed to help the government’s relief and recovery efforts and pledged financial assistance for the country to aid calamity victims following the onslaught of Super Typhoon Odette.

Through various statements sent by their foreign embassies in the country, they expressed their support to Filipino families who were affected by the calamity, and their condolences to those who lost loved ones.

Odette (international name Rai) which is comparable to super typhoon Yolanda (Haiyan) in strength, had made a record nine landfalls in the country, particularly in the Mindanao and the Visayas regions, from Thursday, December 16, to Friday, December 17. The reported death toll due to the typhoon varied, some reaching as high as 375.

The Embassy of Israel in the Philippines said it was already “directly coordinating with the Philippine government to extend assistance on its relief efforts.” “We enjoin everyone in praying for the families badly affected by Typhoon Odette,” the embassy statement read.

Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade, H.E. Péter Szijjártó, in a statement, said the Hungarian government will “provide 20 million Forints” or about P3 million of “emergency assistance” to the Philippines. The Hungarian donation will be coursed through Caritas Manila.

H.E. Harjit Sajjan, Canadian Minister of International Development, posted a Tweet showing their commitment to aid in the disaster response. The Canadian government pledged $3 million dollars in assistance, including half a million dollars “for the urgent Red Cross response.”

“Canada will always do our part to help in times of need,” Sajjan said in his tweet.

Russia also vowed support for the Philippines. “The Embassy of the Russian Federation in the Republic of the Philippines stands in solidarity with the Philippine citizens affected by Typhoon #Odette.” The embassy expressed its condolences “to the families of the victims and hopes for a quick recovery of the injured.”

The German Embassy in the Philippines said it is marking “International Solidarity Day” by sending their sympathies to the victims of Typhoon Odette in the country. “As we celebrate the International Day of #Solidarity today, we also take a look back at the challenges this year brought, with the COVID-19 pandemic at the forefront,” it said.

“As the Philippines deals with the tragic loss of lives and widespread devastation in the #Visayas and #Mindanao, brought about by typhoon #Odette, the German Embassy extends its heartfelt condolences to the people affected by this calamity. Germany stands with the Philippines during these challenging times,” the German embassy said in a Facebook post.

Germany said it continues to support the Philippines not only “with various initiatives related to the COVID-19 response” but also in “peacebuilding, human rights, health, economic development and #climate change” efforts. “Difficult times can bring people together and highlight the importance of solidarity, partnerships and unity,” it said.

The Embassy of the Kingdom of Belgium in Manila also released a statement expressing condolences for the lives lost and damage to infrastructure, properties and homes brought by Odette.

“We stand in solidarity with the Philippine government and our thoughts and sympathy are with the victims and families of the deceased. For Belgian citizens in areas affected by the typhoon, the Philippine National Police (PNP) announced that you may seek for assistance at the nearest police station,” it said in a Facebook post.

Other foreign embassies also sent statements expressing their readiness to help the Philippines at this time of need.

(Eagle News Service with a report from Paul Eraño V. Ladrillo)